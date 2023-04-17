UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Launches Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Sindh govt launches Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Human Rights Department on Monday announced the launch of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards each year in December for human rights activists and others recognizing their contribution and unresolved achievements made in the area of promotion and protection of human rights of citizens including marginalized and underprivileged groups and segments in the province of Sindh.  The award is named after Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, the first woman elected Prime Minister in the Muslim world who served two terms as a PM of Pakistan and who was honoured with the UN prize in the Field of Human Rights in 2008.  Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Human Rights, Surendar Valasai said that the award is a tribute to Shaheed Bibi for her valiant struggle who remained a passionate supporter of human rights throughout her life and left behind a legacy of continuously inspiring actions for the protection and promotion of democracy and human rights in PakistanShaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Human Rights Awards have been approved by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah who ordered the Awards to be made part of the Calendar activities of the Human Rights Department.

Surendar Valasai said that under the guidelines of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, the Human Rights Department was making all efforts to protect and promote human rights as provided by the Constitution and the law.

The awards will be given in various categories including human rights, women's rights, child rights, minority rights, labour rights and transgender person rights etc. Each winner will be awarded Rs. 500,000.

A panel of five persons will be formed each year to decide about the award winners from amongst the nominations. The panel will include the Chairperson Sindh Human Rights Commission, a representative from the National Commission for Human Rights, a president/ representative of the Karachi Bar Association, a representative from the Sindh High Court Bar Association, a President of the representative of the Karachi Press Club and a representative from Sindh Human Rights Department.

The First Award distribution ceremony will be held in December 2023.

