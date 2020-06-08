UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Lifts Ban On Catching Fish, Shrimp Until June 30

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Monday lifted a ban on catching fresh water fish and shrimp for a period of one month from June 01 to June 30.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh Livestock and Fisheries Department here, the provincial government has lifted the ban in exercise of its powers conferred under section 04 and 25 (ii) of the Sindh Fisheries Ordinance 1980.

The ban has been lifted on catching fresh water fish and shrimp including Jaira, Kalari and Kiddi as per serial no. 1 to 5 in the first schedule of the said ordinance.

