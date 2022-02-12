UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Lifts Ban On Students Unions

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 12, 2022 | 04:17 PM

Sindh govt lifts ban on Students Unions

The student organizations have welcomed the move by the Sindh government and have termed it an historic decision.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 12th, 2022) The Sindh government has lifted ban on the Students unions after a 38 years long ban.

With this move, the Sindh government has become the first party to lift ban on the students unions.

Former military ruler General Zia-ul-Haq had imposed a ban on student unions 38 years ago, barring young knowledge-seekers from exercising their right.

The Sindh government on Friday approved a bill to lift the ban on the students unions at the educational institutions in the province.

The student organizations from across the province have welcomed the decision of the Sindh government, terming it an historic move. However, many others have expressed concerns about the move, raising questions about implementation of the bill.

