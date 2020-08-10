Sindh govt lifts COVID-19 lockdown from September 15

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :All wedding halls and schools in Sindh will reopen from September 15, according to a notification issued by the provincial Home Department, a private news channel reported on Monday.

The government has lifted the coronavirus lockdown in the province. Under the decision, the government approved reopening of educational institutions, wedding halls, business centres, and expo halls from September 15 besides allowing to resume non-contact sports activities. Spectators, however, are not allowed in stadiums and grounds.

Gyms, hotels, restaurants, cafes including delivery, dine-in, and takeaway, to remain open till 9pm throughout the week except for Sundays.

Similarly, tourist spots, beauty parlours, cinemas, theaters, shrines, and religious gatherings have also been allowed to resume operations.

Public transport has been granted permission amid strict implementation of SOPs.

The timings for businesses and restaurants will be extended to 11pm on Saturdays. The notification has made wearing masks compulsory for people and social distancing rules have to be implemented at all places.

Pakistan went into lockdown on March 23 and all restaurants, shopping malls, and shops were closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Schools across the country were closed on March 13