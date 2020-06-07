Sindh govt lockdown failed; no plan to save vulnerable segments from starvation: Murad Saeed

Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Saturday that the Pakistan People's Party government lockdown in Sindh proved a failure as it had no plan and strategy to provide ration and cash assistance to the vulnerable segments of the society for saving them from starvation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ):Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed said on Saturday that the Pakistan People's Party government lockdown in Sindh proved a failure as it had no plan and strategy to provide ration and cash assistance to the vulnerable segments of the society for saving them from starvation.

Addressing a media conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, he said that the people in Karachi and many other cities of Sindh came out and protesting, as the they were facing death due to hunger and starvation.

Answering the PPP's leaderships' criticism of federal government, he reminded that after 18th amendment health was provincial subject but still federal government was trying its best to facilitate provinces in dealing with the pandemic.

Murad Saeed said that coronavirus was a pandemic which had affected the whole world including developed countries and Pakistani government was fighting with it with limited resources. He said the measures of the federal government in containing the pandemic and providing relief to the corona affected people have been appreciated by the international community. PTI government made all decisions keeping in view the corona-affected people's miseries and provided a support package for industrial sector and the people who have lost their jobs, he said.

Murad Saeed said it was a matter of great satisfaction that the country has domestically started production of sanitizers and masks and now was in a position to export Personal Protective Equipments including masks and sanitizers. He regretted that the health sector was neglected in the past but the present government has now enhanced its capacity in a short span of time.

He said more than twenty thousand doctors have been trained in a short period of time to deal with the pandemic effectively. He said the country's testing capacity per day has gradually been enhanced from one hundred per day to thirty thousand. The Minister said strict actions are being taken for the implementation of Standard Operating Procedure to deal with the coronavirus and 1311 markets have been sealed so far for violation of the SOPs.

He said smart lockdown has been imposed on 848 points across the country.

Criticizing the PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that he read a written speech before the media, but in 40 minute press conference he could not point out one step taken by the Sindh government for helping the poor. He said in Sindh, people were dying with hunger due to lack of good governance in the province.

He said that after the 18th amendment, 62 percent of the national resources were given to provinces and Sindh was given trillions of rupees for improvement of health sector but the money was plundered.

He said that federal government provided cash assistance to poor people of Sindh through Ehsaas Cash Emergency Programme but Sindh could not provide proof and giving any ration or cash assistance in the province.

He alleged that Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was a facilitator of Asif Zardari in his activities of loot and plunder of economic resources of the province.

He said that there was difference between the PPP, PML-N regimes and the PTI government as the world was appreciating Pakistan for its handling of coronavirus and World Bank report was its proof.

He said that the previous governments of the PPP and PML-N could not build even a single hospital from where they could get medical treatment.

Murad Saeed said that after 50 years, twice Kashmir issue was discussed at the United Nations Security Council as it had become an international issue again thanks to Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts and advocacy. He said that Imran Khan not only advocated the cause of Kashmir but highlighted all issues of Islamic Ummah. He said that Kashmir as national cause for every Pakistani and nobody would be allowed to do petty politics on the issue.

He said that Imran Khan had built 'Langar Khanas' and Shelter Homes for the poor people and no government in the past made any policies.

He said that in KPK over 60 percent population was provided health cover through Sehat Insaf Card and after next budget, this figure would reach hundred percent of the population of the province. Whileon the contrary, in Sindh people were dying due to non-availability ofvaccine for dog bites.