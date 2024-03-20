Open Menu

Sindh Govt Makes Another Reshuffle In Bureaucracy

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2024 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Sindh Government has made another reshuffle in bureaucracy and transferred provincial secretaries and Senior Superintendents of Police of different districts of Sindh with immediate effect.

According to separate notifications issued by Chief Secretary and the Inspector General Police, Shakeel Ahmed Mangnejo, an officer of PAS (BS-21) presently posted as Chairman Planning and Development board was transfered and posted as Chairman Chief Minister's Inspection, Enquiries and Implementation Team department against sn existing vacancy.

Secretary Forest and Wildlife Dept Najam Ahmed Shah was transfered and posted as Chairman Planning and Development Board, Planning and Development Dept Sindh vice Shakeel Mangnejo transferred.

Khalid Mehmood Shaikh, Ex. PCS (BS-20) officer presently CEO Sindh People's Housing for flood affectees was transfered and posted as Secretary food Dept vice Nasir Abass Soomro transfered.

Secretary Cooperatives Badar Jamil Mandhro was transfered and posted as Secretary Forest and Wildlife vice Najam Ahmed Shah transfered.

The Inspector General Police Sindh has ordered transfer and posting of SSPs of different districts with immediate effect.

Recently posted SSP Ghotki Mir Rohal Khan was transfered and posted as SSP Larkana relieving Muhammad Imran Khan, SSP Shikarpur of the additional charge.

Sumair Noor, an officer of PSP (BS-18) SSP Sukkur was transfered and posted as SSP Ghotki vice Mir Rohal Khan transfered.

Abid Baloch was transfered from SSP Traffic South Karachi and posted as SSP Sukkur with immediate effect.

Irfan Ali Samo was transfered and posted as SSP Shikarpur vice Muhammad Imran Khan transfered and directed to report to Central Police Office, Karachi.

Capt(R) Faizan Ali, PSP officer (BS-19) was transfered and posted as SSP Keamari vice Arif Aslam Rao transfered and directed to report to CPO, Sindh, Karachi.

