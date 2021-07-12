Sindh govt makes no prior arrangement to deal with monsoon rains: Haleem Adil Sheikh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the provincial government in Sindh has done nothing to handle rains and left the people of the city in the lurch during monsoon.

Once the people of Karachi were celebrating rains but now people were facing hardships due to incompetence and lack of prior monsoon arrangements of Sindh authorities, he said in a video statement issued here on Monday. "It was the responsibility of the Sindh government to fix and clean drains of Karachi, he said.

Haleem Adil said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given responsibility of Karachi to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) last year under Karachi Transmission Plan as Federal Government was responsible for Gujjar Nala, Mahmoodabad Nala and Korangi Nala.

He said that NDMA has also completed the task under a special cleanliness drive.

He said the Sindh government had undertaken task of cleaning 41 drains in Karachi while more than 500 drains were to be cleaned by District Municipal Corporation (DMC). He said, the Sindh government would be responsible in case of any untoward incident in Karachi.