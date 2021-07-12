UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Makes No Prior Arrangement To Deal With Monsoon Rains: Haleem Adil Sheikh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 56 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

Sindh govt makes no prior arrangement to deal with monsoon rains: Haleem Adil Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh said the provincial government in Sindh has done nothing to handle rains and left the people of the city in the lurch during monsoon.

Once the people of Karachi were celebrating rains but now people were facing hardships due to incompetence and lack of prior monsoon arrangements of Sindh authorities, he said in a video statement issued here on Monday. "It was the responsibility of the Sindh government to fix and clean drains of Karachi, he said.

Haleem Adil said Prime Minister Imran Khan had given responsibility of Karachi to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) last year under Karachi Transmission Plan as Federal Government was responsible for Gujjar Nala, Mahmoodabad Nala and Korangi Nala.

He said that NDMA has also completed the task under a special cleanliness drive.

He said the Sindh government had undertaken task of cleaning 41 drains in Karachi while more than 500 drains were to be cleaned by District Municipal Corporation (DMC). He said, the Sindh government would be responsible in case of any untoward incident in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Assembly Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Korangi Government Rains Opposition

Recent Stories

'Pakistan cannot impose her views upon us,’  Af ..

12 minutes ago

UVAS holds a webinar in connection with World Zoon ..

18 minutes ago

Eid Al Adha holiday for Dubai government entities ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports unveils Star Rating Programme for ..

41 minutes ago

In recent days, a number of Russian media outlets ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.