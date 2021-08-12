UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Making All Out Efforts For Rehabilitation Of Children With Autism: SACM Sadiq

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 08:28 PM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sadiq Ali Memon Thursday said children with autism deserved special attention and Sindh government was making all out efforts for their rehabilitation, education, health and provision of employment opportunities

He expressed these views while visiting Government Special Education and Rehabilitation Center for Employment of Special Persons Karachi and Autism Center C-Arts Gulistan-e-Johar Karachi.

On this occasion, he was briefed on both the centers.

Memon visited different sections of both the centers and reviewed the facilities provided there.

He said providing facilities to children with autism was one of the priorities of the Sindh government.

He said he was visiting the institutions of special persons on the special instructions of the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

"Rehabilitation of special people is a great cause and with the cooperation of all stakeholders, we can achieve our targets," he said.

"Special people and children are a special gift from God and we need to take special care of them," he concluded.

