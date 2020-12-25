Sindh Govt making efforts to establish new industrial zones: Minister

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Thursday said that the Sindh government is making every effort to establish new industrial zones in the province

Talking to media persons after a meeting of the provincial cabinet,Dharejo said that PPP always strive to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people. The government of Sindh would try to create new employment opportunities to end unemployment in Sindh, he added.