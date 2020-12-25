UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Making Efforts To Establish New Industrial Zones: Minister

Fri 25th December 2020

Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Thursday said that the Sindh government is making every effort to establish new industrial zones in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries & Commerce and Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo Thursday said that the Sindh government is making every effort to establish new industrial zones in the province.

Talking to media persons after a meeting of the provincial cabinet,Dharejo said that PPP always strive to provide maximum employment opportunities to the people. The government of Sindh would try to create new employment opportunities to end unemployment in Sindh, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

