Sindh Govt Mobilizes Resources Amid "Super Flood" Threat: Barrister Arslan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Spokesperson of the Sindh Government and Mayor of Sukkur, Barrister Arsalan islam Shaikh on Monday visited Sukkur Barrage to review preparations for a potential super flood in the Indus River.

The Mayor was accompanied by key officials, including Chief Engineer Sukkur Barrage Ikramullah Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Sukkur City Sobia Falak Rao, In-charge Flood Control Room Abdul Aziz Soomro, and Superintendent Engineer Sukkur Barrage Khalid Jan Baloch.

According to the Chief Engineer, the current water level at Sukkur Barrage stands at 303,480 cusecs, with an inflow of 303,480 cusecs and outflow of 252,110 cusecs. The Irrigation Department regularly issues inflow and outflow reports for Guddu, Sukkur, and Kotri Barrages every six hours, which will be updated every three hours in the event of a super flood to keep the public and institutions informed.

Mayor Shaikh emphasized the importance of timely communication of rising water levels to the public, ensuring that people are well-informed and can take necessary precautions.

The Sindh Government is making full preparations to mitigate the impact of a potential super flood, with the safety of lives and property being the top priority.

The potential super flood could affect approximately 1.6 million people in Sindh, with the districts of Ghotki, Kashmore, Shikarpur, and Sukkur being the most vulnerable. Evacuation efforts are underway in kacha areas, with relief camps set up to provide essential facilities to those displaced.

The Sindh Government, along with the Pakistan Army and Navy, is fully mobilized to respond to any emergency situation. The government has established 948 relief camps across 15 districts, equipped with food, medicine, and other essential supplies. The authorities are working tirelessly to ensure the safety of lives and property, and to provide relief to those affected by the potential flood.