Sindh Govt Moves To Resolve Issues Of Pensions Of Ex-employees Of KMC, KDA : Advisor

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 09:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Advisor to chief minister Sindh for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh Government is moving towards resolving the issue of pensions of ex-employees of KDA and KMC soon.

He said this in a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee chaired him at his office here on Friday.

The senior officials, Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Muhammad Ismail Rahu, Administrator Karachi, and Secretary Irrigation participated.

It was decided in the meeting that the issue of pension of the employees of the local bodies has been delayed for some time due to which the retired employees are suffering from anxiety. To improve the situation, the financial resources of these institutions were reviewed and suggestions were made for resolving the financial problems.

