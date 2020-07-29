UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt, Municipal Authorities Responsible For Destruction Of Mega Cities: PTI

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:41 PM

Sindh Govt, Municipal authorities responsible for destruction of mega cities: PTI

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2020 ) :The district president PTI Hyderabad Imran Qureshi has said that due to corruption and inability of Sindh government and Municipal authorities, mega city of Karachi remained submerged with rain and drainage water during recent monsoon spell.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Qureshi said the provincial government and municipal authorities could not have cleaned storm drains in Hyderabad despite having a budget of millions of rupees.

PTI leader said people of Hyderabad would have to experience the same situation during the upcoming monsoon spell like Karachi because funds had been plundered by municipal authorities.

Imran Qureshi while demanding an inquiry about corruption of HMC, District council Hyderabad and municipal Committee Qasimabad and said the Names of Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairmen should be put on ECL so that they could not leave the country before completion of the inquiry process.

He said despite spending billions of rupees budget, Hyderabad city was giving deserted look as whole infrastructure and road network had been destroyed.

