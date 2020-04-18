UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Must Devise SOPs For Opening Mosques: Khurrum Sher

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 08:38 PM

Sindh govt must devise SOPs for opening mosques: Khurrum Sher

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman Saturday said that mosques should be opened for the general public in Ramazan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman Saturday said that mosques should be opened for the general public in Ramazan.

Sindh government must prepare SOPs also for the mosques, said a press release issued here.

Sanitizer walk-through gates must be placed outside the mosques, he said.

He also demanded to write off bills of Masajid and Madaris during the lockdown.

