Sindh Govt must extend policing powers of rangers throughout province: Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said Sindh Government must extend policing powers of Rangers throughout the province.

In a statement, he expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in terrorist bomb attacks outside Ehsaas Emergercency Cash centres in Karachi, Larkana and Ghotki.

He said anti-Pakistan nexus was conspicuous behind these attacks in Karachi, Larkana and Ghotki.

He added that rangers has only been allowed policing powers in Karachi by Sindh Government but why "Are thoseliving in smaller towns/villages children of a lesser God?", he said.