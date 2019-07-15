UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt. Must Realize Its Responsibility About K-IV: Governor

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:42 PM

Sindh Govt. must realize its responsibility about K-IV: Governor

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that increasing water supply to Karachi was not possible without completion of K-IV project

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that increasing water supply to Karachi was not possible without completion of K-IV project. The Federal government had fulfilled its responsibility in this regard now the Sindh Government must also realize its responsibility about the project.

Talking to a delegation of journalists, which called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that initially the federal government had provided half of the full payment, according to a statement.

He said that the federation would provide all needed support for the provision of K-IV project.

Replying to a query, the Governor said that Greenline was the first mass transit project of the megalopolis. The RTS system and buses were to be provided by the Sindh government.

About a question regarding traders' strike Imran Ismail replied that the traders of Karachi had completely rejected the strike call.

All promises made with the traders would be fulfilled.

