Sindh Govt. Must Realize Its Responsibility About K-IV: Governor
Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 09:42 PM
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said that increasing water supply to Karachi was not possible without completion of K-IV project
Talking to a delegation of journalists, which called on him at the Governor House, Imran Ismail said that initially the federal government had provided half of the full payment, according to a statement.
He said that the federation would provide all needed support for the provision of K-IV project.
Replying to a query, the Governor said that Greenline was the first mass transit project of the megalopolis. The RTS system and buses were to be provided by the Sindh government.
About a question regarding traders' strike Imran Ismail replied that the traders of Karachi had completely rejected the strike call.
All promises made with the traders would be fulfilled.