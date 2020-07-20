Sindh govt never entered into any agreement with K-Electric

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Energy Department Government of Sindh on Monday clarified that the Sindh government had never entered in any agreement with K-Electric.

It further clarified that all the agreements with K-Electric were solemnized by the Federal government and the federal government had 27 percent shares of K-Electric, while Sindh government had never been a party in any agreement with K-Electric, said a statement issued here.