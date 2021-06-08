Sindh govt not cooperating to complete projects of federal govt: Sindh Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail said that we wanted to see Sindh province prosperous but Sindh government neither worked itself and nor it did let us work for the welfare of people in the province.

He said, NGOs and other organizations are working here but federal government could not work.

He revealed this here on Tuesday while talking to party workers after visiting various development schemes initiated by federal government in Karachi.

Rejecting impression that the federal government was not allocating funds for Sindh province, the Governor of Sindh said that an amount of Rs.1 trillion had already been earmarked for different projects like Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in the province.

Sindh government was not cooperating with federal government to complete these projects, he said, recounting that an amount of Rs.3.2 billion rupees, allocated by federal government for development schemes in the province, has been lapsed this year because the Sindh government could not issue NOCs (no objection certificates) required for starting work on these schemes.

We wan to work with Sindh government to make the province prosperous but Sindh government was not cooperating, he maintained.

Due to better policies initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the economic indicators has shown positive trends and GDP has registered the growth, he said, adding that Prime Minister has wisely handled pandemic by saving both lives of people and economy of the country.

Rather than appreciating these achievements, some are criticizing, he said, urging that they should come forward and extend the support to make Sindh prosperous, Imran Ismail reiterated.

The amount of Rs.10 billion had been allocated for various schemes in capital city of Sindh province Karachi and 70% work had been completed, he added, maintaining that schemes worth of Rs. 446 billion had been announced by federal government for different districts like Sukkur, Hyderabad, Larkana and others. Federal Minister Asad Umar had also inaugurated some schemes in different areas in Sindh province.

Expressing concerns over the incidents of Baharia town, he said that some people had created disturbance as it was peaceful protest by national parties, adding that the fake cases has been registered against Palijo who was not there during the protest. The incident could be averted, once the rangers force was called.

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Alamgir Khan said that PTI-led government has initiated different schemes in the Karachi and some of them are going to be competed in near future.

On the occasion, PTI MPA Arslan Taj Hussain and other party workers were present there.