Sindh Govt not issuing NOC for establishing university in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-i- Insaf Youth Wing leaders on Thursday said Federal government had announced to establish federal university in Hyderabad but PPP's provincial government is reluctant to issue No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Addressing a press conference here at local press club, PTI Youth wing central region Sindh leaders Osama Khan Yousifzai, Nazeer Khan, Asif Shah and others said PTI government had started several development projects in the country including Sindh to provide relief to the common men without any discrimination.

They said under the patronage of Sindh government, Malik Riaz has occupied villager's land near Bahria Town and PTI have raised voice against all injustices with the people of Sindh.

They said Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf will contest next local bodies elections in all four provinces, adding that PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would win the elections with thumping majority.