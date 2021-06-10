UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Not Issuing NOC For Establishing University In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:40 PM

Sindh Govt not issuing NOC for establishing university in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-i- Insaf Youth Wing leaders on Thursday said Federal government had announced to establish federal university in Hyderabad but PPP's provincial government is reluctant to issue No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Addressing a press conference here at local press club, PTI Youth wing central region Sindh leaders Osama Khan Yousifzai, Nazeer Khan, Asif Shah and others said PTI government had started several development projects in the country including Sindh to provide relief to the common men without any discrimination.

They said under the patronage of Sindh government, Malik Riaz has occupied villager's land near Bahria Town and PTI have raised voice against all injustices with the people of Sindh.

They said Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf will contest next local bodies elections in all four provinces, adding that PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would win the elections with thumping majority.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Malik Riaz Noc Hyderabad All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

43 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

46 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

1 hour ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

1 hour ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.