UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Notifies Selection Commission For Hiring Of Medics, Paramedics

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 09:35 PM

Sindh govt notifies Selection Commission for hiring of medics, paramedics

The Sindh government on Friday notified a Selection Committee for hiring of Medics and Paramedics in the Sindh Health Department

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :The Sindh government on Friday notified a Selection Committee for hiring of Medics and Paramedics in the Sindh Health Department.

The Committee is comprised of District Health Officer (District Concerned) as Chairman, Representative of Secretary of Health Department as member, and Representative of Director General of Health Services Sindh, Hyderabad, as member.

The Committee will submit its recommendation of suitable candidates for the approvalof competent authority.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Government

Recent Stories

National Programme for Happiness and Wellbeing Lau ..

6 minutes ago

National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing launc ..

21 minutes ago

Security plan to be strictly implemented during Ra ..

49 seconds ago

US Oil Giant Exxon Mobil Reports Q1 2020 $610Mln L ..

52 seconds ago

Profiteers fined in Kharan

53 seconds ago

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture appeals Prime Ministe ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.