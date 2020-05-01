Sindh govt notifies Selection Commission for hiring of medics, paramedics

The Sindh government on Friday notified a Selection Committee for hiring of Medics and Paramedics in the Sindh Health Department

The Committee is comprised of District Health Officer (District Concerned) as Chairman, Representative of Secretary of Health Department as member, and Representative of Director General of Health Services Sindh, Hyderabad, as member.

The Committee will submit its recommendation of suitable candidates for the approvalof competent authority.