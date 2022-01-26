Sindh Govt offering more facilities in health sector : MPA Awais Qadir Shah

Member Provincial Assembly (MNA), Syed Awais Shah has said the Sindh Government has developed more facilities in the health sector as compared to other provinces

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Member Provincial Assembly (MNA), Syed Awais Shah has said the Sindh Government has developed more facilities in the health sector as compared to other provinces.

He said this while visiting the free medical camp, established by health department Sukkur in middle High school Saleh Putt, Sukkur district here on Wednesday.

Shah further said that the Sindh Government has done record development work all over the province.

"PPP is serving people of the Sindh in particular from the last four to five decades but our opponents and critics are leveling baseless allegations of corruption just to discredit our performance and sacrifices," he said.