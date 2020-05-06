UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Offers 90 % Coronavirus Testing Free: Murtaza Wahab

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:27 AM

Sindh Govt offers 90 % coronavirus testing free: Murtaza Wahab

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh Government is offering 90 per cent free coronavirus test and people may call the government helpline to get tested at home

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh Government is offering 90 per cent free coronavirus test and people may call the government helpline to get tested at home.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab called upon the people to practice social distancing, wearing masks and stay at home.

The Sindh government has a three-pronged strategy, which include tracing, testing and treatment.

He said that 5102 brothers of Tabligh-e-Jamaat had been quarantined all over Sindh. 4355 Brothers of Tablighi Jamaat had also been reported negative, he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab while referring to the initiatives of Sindh government said that there are 13 coronavirus testing laboratories in Sindh and 4800 corona tests can be done daily in Sindh. We are going to increase the capacity of corona test, he added.

He said that the largest coronavirus testing laboratory in the country is located at Karachi University. The Sindh government has decided to increase the capacity of Karachi University coronavirus Laboratory to 2400 per day, he added.

He said that the Chief Minister has released funds in this regard and the test is free.

He said that there are 283 ventilators in government hospitals in Sindh. The provincial government has decided to buy 250 disposable ventilators. The Sindh health department has decided to buy 163 ventilators, he said.

He said that Citizens are requested to contact the Health Department Helpline on coronavirus symptoms. The Health Department team will come home and test, he said.

He said that isolation facility is available at Civil Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Gadap Hospital. Isolation of 1200 beds is available in Expo Center. Isolation centers are being set up in PAF Museum. Isolation centers are being set up in every district of Sindh. Isolation center of three sub-beds has been activated in Hyderabad.

He said that there is no shortage of coronavirus testing capacity. At present, a lockdown has been decided till 9 May, he added.

Sindh Minister Shabir Bijarani said that 13 cases of local transmission have been reported in Kashmore district. Eight members of the same family in Kashmore have reported coronavirus.

To a question, he said that the traders are our brothers and we are also worried about their business. We will continue to make better decisions in consultation, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Shortage Chief Minister Business Hyderabad Buy Same Kashmore Gadap May Karachi University Family All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Austria committed to delivering an experience like ..

46 minutes ago

MA’AN starts delivering food baskets to needy re ..

1 hour ago

UAE conducts 1.3 million coronavirus tests

1 hour ago

General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowment ..

1 hour ago

France supports decision to postpone World Expo Du ..

1 hour ago

Oman ends school year, upholds Muscat lockdown

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.