Sindh Govt offers 90 % coronavirus testing free: Murtaza Wahab

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh Government is offering 90 per cent free coronavirus test and people may call the government helpline to get tested at home

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the Sindh Government is offering 90 per cent free coronavirus test and people may call the government helpline to get tested at home.

He said this while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly Auditorium here on Tuesday.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab called upon the people to practice social distancing, wearing masks and stay at home.

The Sindh government has a three-pronged strategy, which include tracing, testing and treatment.

He said that 5102 brothers of Tabligh-e-Jamaat had been quarantined all over Sindh. 4355 Brothers of Tablighi Jamaat had also been reported negative, he added.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab while referring to the initiatives of Sindh government said that there are 13 coronavirus testing laboratories in Sindh and 4800 corona tests can be done daily in Sindh. We are going to increase the capacity of corona test, he added.

He said that the largest coronavirus testing laboratory in the country is located at Karachi University. The Sindh government has decided to increase the capacity of Karachi University coronavirus Laboratory to 2400 per day, he added.

He said that the Chief Minister has released funds in this regard and the test is free.

He said that there are 283 ventilators in government hospitals in Sindh. The provincial government has decided to buy 250 disposable ventilators. The Sindh health department has decided to buy 163 ventilators, he said.

He said that Citizens are requested to contact the Health Department Helpline on coronavirus symptoms. The Health Department team will come home and test, he said.

He said that isolation facility is available at Civil Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Gadap Hospital. Isolation of 1200 beds is available in Expo Center. Isolation centers are being set up in PAF Museum. Isolation centers are being set up in every district of Sindh. Isolation center of three sub-beds has been activated in Hyderabad.

He said that there is no shortage of coronavirus testing capacity. At present, a lockdown has been decided till 9 May, he added.

Sindh Minister Shabir Bijarani said that 13 cases of local transmission have been reported in Kashmore district. Eight members of the same family in Kashmore have reported coronavirus.

To a question, he said that the traders are our brothers and we are also worried about their business. We will continue to make better decisions in consultation, he added.