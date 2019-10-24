UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Okays 501 Jobs Under Deceased Quota

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 11:19 PM

A high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday approved 501 appointments in various government departments against deceased quota

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :A high-level meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on Thursday approved 501 appointments in various government departments against deceased quota.

The meeting also discussed implementation of recruitments in various government departments against deceased quota, said a statement.

The meeting approved appointments in various government departments including 184 in school education, 137 in Home (including police), 32 in board of Revenue, 45 in Health, 13 in Agriculture, Supply and price, 38 in Irrigation, 26 in Local Government, 3 in Public Health Engineering, 1 in CM secretariat, 3 in labor, 3 in SGA&CD and 3 in Works and Services department.

During the meeting provincial secretaries informed that various cases which were previously approved by the competent authorities were pending with different recruitment committees in various districts of the province.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed all the deputy commissioners to expedite the process of recruitments against deceased quota and delay in this regard would not be tolerated.

He also directed them for adhering to complete transparency in recruitment process.

Mumtaz Ali Shah said that he would review cases after every 15 days. The meeting was attended by Senior Member Board of Revenue Sindh Qazi Shahid Parvez, Secretary Services Naveed Ahmed Sheikh, Secretary Agriculture Agha Zaheeruddin, Secretary Excise and Taxation Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Secretary Labor Abdul Rasheed Solangi and other concerned officers.

