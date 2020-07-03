Sindh govt on path of confrontation with federation, says Khurrum Sher Zaman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Friday said that the Sindh government was on the path of confrontation with the federal government but the latter was desired to develop good relations with the provinces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President Khurrum Sher Zaman on Friday said that the Sindh government was on the path of confrontation with the Federal government but the latter was desired to develop good relations with the provinces.

He said that the provincial government was creating constitutional problems by confronting with the federation, according to a communique here.

Khurrum Sher Zaman said that smell of bias against federation was being felt from the acts of Bilawal and its party.

'Bilawal and Sindh government use Sindh card against every matter of national importance,' he said, adding that it had become provincial government's habit to criticise and refuse every action of the federation.

He said that the introduction of new curriculum policy was a historical one.

'We will not let sabotage this historical step in the field of education,' he observed.

He further said that everyone knew about the deteriorating condition of educationin the province.