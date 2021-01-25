UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Opposes Open Balloting For Senate Elections

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Sindh govt opposes open balloting for Senate elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh government on Monday submitted its response to the Presidential reference seeking an opinion on open ballot for the upcoming Senate elections before the Supreme Court.

The Chief Secretary Sindh submitted the 18-page response on behalf of the Sindh government through the Advocate General Sindh.

The response stated that the Written Synopsis had shown that the Reference has been filed on the ground of political expediency and the Question can therefore not be termed a "question of law". In the circumstances, the moral suitability of the Question for an opinion under the advisory jurisdiction of Article 186 of the Constitution was questionable and it was the Government's position that for reasons of judicial propriety, the court should decline to offer the opinion, it added.

"Without prejudice to the foregoing, it can safely be discerned from the discussion on the various provisions of the Constitution above that elections to the Senate are elections 'under the Constitution' as expressed by a plain and ordinary reading of Article 226 of the Constitution. The insertion of the word "held" in Article 226 would lead to an absurd and illogical conclusion, which is beyond the intention of the Legislature and in conflict with the democratic values of free and fair elections encoded in the Constitution.

Undoubtedly, the Senate is elected under the Constitution and the Elections Act merely provides the procedure for holding the election, as mandated by Article 218 of the Constitution. Therefore, any provisions of the Elections Act which regulate the conduct and manner of the Senate election must comply with the constitutional requirement of voting by secret ballots prescribed by Article 226 of the Constitution," it concluded.

It is noteworthy that the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Chairman Senate and the Speaker National Assembly had supported the reference.

"It is the considered view of the Punjab that the reference in question may kindly be answered in the affirmative so that by undertaking necessary remedial statutory action, the Election Act 2017 is amended and enable the elections to the Senate to be held through open ballot," Advocate General of Punjab Ahmad Awais said in a reply.

Whereas, the KP advocate general said: "This provincial government supports the reference No. 01, 2020, sent by the President to this Honourable Court."

Related Topics

Election Sindh National Assembly Senate Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Reading Lead May 2017 2020 Moral From Government Court

Recent Stories

AED100m Al Faya – Saih Shuaib E75 road rehabilit ..

26 minutes ago

Govt will never give NRO to opposition's corrupt e ..

3 minutes ago

Sharif family's wealth tax issue: SC directs FBR c ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Rescuers Find Bodies of Nine Workers Trapp ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese Newspaper Reports 'Minor Frictions' at Bor ..

3 minutes ago

PM proposes equitable COVID vaccine supply in five ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.