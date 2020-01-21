Sindh Govt ordered to present record of payments

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh High Court (SHC) here on Tuesday ordered the provincial government to present before it the record of payments made to advertising agencies,during last many years, under the pretext of newspapers dues.

A divisional bench of SHC comprising of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Syed Yousuf Ali, hearing contempt of court case filed by the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) also expressed its displeasure over the inability of the Sindh Government for not clearing dues of newspapers despite clear order of the court.

Officials of Sindh Information Department were ordered to present record of payments made to advertising agencies without any further delay.

The CPNE was represented by Dr. Jabbar Khattak, its Secretary General whereas a large number of editors and journalists were also present in the court room.

Dr. Jabbar Khattak informed the court that CPNE members had not received their entire dues till date despite clear orders of this honorable court and complained that process of payment of dues by government is much slow.

Newspapers of CPNE members have been paid very little amount while major chunk of dues were said to be still outstanding. It was also complained that no dues of advertisements issued through advertising agencies, have been paid to newspapers.

Moreover, illegal deductions from the outstanding dues were further said to had been made in the name of tax of Sindh Revenue board (SRB).

CPNE Secretary General submitted that the council has been demanding from government of Sindh to release its payments of advertisements directly to newspapers for last five years but absolute indifference was expressed by the provincial information department.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked from the concerned officials as who will pay newspapers' dues of advertisements issued through advertising agencies.

Next hearing of case was fixed for February 06.