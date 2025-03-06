Sindh Govt Organizes Training Workshop For Field Teams
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Social Protection Authority (SSPA) on Thursday organized a one-day training workshop for field teams involved in the ongoing "Mamta" program.
The workshop, conducted in collaboration with the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), aimed to educate field teams on creating awareness and conducting surveys in villages.
Around 50 team members from Ghotki, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, and Kashmore-Kandhkot participated in the workshop. SRSO's CEO, Muhammad Dittal Kalhoro, and Mamta Program's Communication Specialist, Mohsin Babar, addressed the workshop, emphasizing the importance of creating awareness about the Mamta program in communities.
The Mamta program is currently operational in 15 districts of Sindh, focusing on registering poor and marginalized pregnant women and providing them with a stipend to facilitate their medical check-ups at designated hospitals.
