Sindh govt & Pakistan Navy work together to serve masses: Murtaza Wahab

(@FahadShabbir)

Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Adviser Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that the manifesto of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is to serve the people and we will spare no effort to make every effort for the welfare of the people

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Spokesperson of Sindh Government and Adviser Law, Environment & Coastal Development Barrister Murtaza Wahab Saturday said that the manifesto of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is to serve the people and we will spare no effort to make every effort for the welfare of the people.

He expressed these views while addressing a function as a chief guest at the RO Plant Installation Ceremony in District Kemari.

When Barrister Murtaza Wahab Kemari came, he was welcomed by Pakistan Navy Station Commodore Sohail Ahmed Azmi, DC Kemari, MPA Liaqat Askani and others.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the RO plant which has the capacity to purify 22000 gallons of water per day.

The RO plant has been jointly installed by the Sindh Government, Pakistan Navy and Hands and has been set up at Government Boys School Younisabad in Kemari with more than 1100 students.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that there are rewards and blessings in the service. There is salty water in this area which this plant has been installed to convert into fresh water.

He added that there would be good news for the students of the school and the residents of the whole area and soon trees would be planted in and around this school.

"We want to see our city, province and country green and prosperous, If the government, welfare agencies, Pakistan Navy work together then better service to the country and the nation will be possible" he also said.

He added that he would continue to work with Muslim Hands and Pakistan Navy in various projects.