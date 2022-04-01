Sindh Govt paying full attention to renovation of shrines: ACM Sindh

Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Fayyaz Ali Butt on Friday visited the shrines of Syed Sakhi Noor Ali alias Noori Baba and Misri Shah to laid wreath and offer Fatiha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Fayyaz Ali Butt on Friday visited the shrines of Syed Sakhi Noor Ali alias Noori Baba and Misri Shah to laid wreath and offer Fatiha.

Noori Baba's shrine is located at Teen Hatti and Misri Shah's shrine is located at Defense.

The custodians of the shrines of Noori Baba and Misri Shah presented the traditional gift of Sindh Ajraks to Fayyaz Butt.

He also directed to improve security and other arrangements at the shrines.

Speaking on the occasion, Fayyaz Ali Butt, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, said that the sanctity of religious places should be maintained.

To respect for all schools of thoughts is our responsibility.

He further said that the government of Sindh was further improving the security arrangements at the shrines while attention was also being paid to the renovation of these places.

Fayyaz Ali Butt also requested the pilgrims visiting the shrines to take special care of cleanliness. On this occasion Secretary Auqaf Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar and Chief Administer Auqaf Zahid Ali Shar were also present.