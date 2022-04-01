UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Paying Full Attention To Renovation Of Shrines: ACM Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Sindh Govt paying full attention to renovation of shrines: ACM Sindh

Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Fayyaz Ali Butt on Friday visited the shrines of Syed Sakhi Noor Ali alias Noori Baba and Misri Shah to laid wreath and offer Fatiha

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Fayyaz Ali Butt on Friday visited the shrines of Syed Sakhi Noor Ali alias Noori Baba and Misri Shah to laid wreath and offer Fatiha.

Noori Baba's shrine is located at Teen Hatti and Misri Shah's shrine is located at Defense.

The custodians of the shrines of Noori Baba and Misri Shah presented the traditional gift of Sindh Ajraks to Fayyaz Butt.

He also directed to improve security and other arrangements at the shrines.

Speaking on the occasion, Fayyaz Ali Butt, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, said that the sanctity of religious places should be maintained.

To respect for all schools of thoughts is our responsibility.

He further said that the government of Sindh was further improving the security arrangements at the shrines while attention was also being paid to the renovation of these places.

Fayyaz Ali Butt also requested the pilgrims visiting the shrines to take special care of cleanliness. On this occasion Secretary Auqaf Jawed Sibghatullah Mahar and Chief Administer Auqaf Zahid Ali Shar were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Shar All Government

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announces endowme ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announces endowment fund for its members

2 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Ahfaz-ur-Rehm ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award Committee organize Ah ..

2 hours ago
 Bangalzai, Yasir star in Balochistan’s maiden ti ..

Bangalzai, Yasir star in Balochistan’s maiden title

2 hours ago
 Ukrainian Paralympian escapes Russian-held city to ..

Ukrainian Paralympian escapes Russian-held city to safety

2 minutes ago
 LUMHS organizes first bariatric live surgery works ..

LUMHS organizes first bariatric live surgery workshop

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.