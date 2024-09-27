Sindh Govt Paying Special Attention To Development, Construction Works Of Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 27, 2024 | 06:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad, Medical Superintendent Dr. Kashif Ali Memon Friday said the Government of Sindh was paying special attention to the development and construction works of hospitals.
He said that all resources are being utilized to complete the ongoing development works and repair projects in the hospital as soon as possible.
He expressed these views during a meeting with the officers of the Works and Services Health Department. Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff were also directed to work day and night to further improve the efficiency of the hospital and the treatment of patients.
MS Dr. Kashif Ali Memon directed the officers to construct, renovate and repair new buildings in the hospital. The obstacles that were being faced in the work should be removed immediately so that the patients and their caregivers do not face any difficulty.
He said he would personally supervise these works.
On the occasion, Director Administration Abdul Sattar Jatoi said that the present reputation of the hospital is the result of the tireless work of the staff here but some elements keep trying to obstruct the development work.
He added that the construction of Burns ICU in Hyderabad will be completed soon. From which not only Hyderabad but also patients from remote areas of Sindh will be able to get benefit and the patients coming to the hospital and their dependents will not have to face any kind of problem.
Instructing the nurses, paramedical staff, he said that we have to work day and night for the improvement of the hospital and further improvement in the treatment of patients. The good reputation of Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad and Jamshoro is the result of the day and night hard work of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, treating poor patients through modern machines and treatment.
APP/mwq
Recent Stories
Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..
Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..
Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones
PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..
The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
October to witness below normal rainfall in upper region: DG PMD2 minutes ago
-
UNESCO Asst Dir-Gen for Natural Sciences meets Chairman NDMA in Paris2 minutes ago
-
CEO Education removed after school roof collapse tragedy2 minutes ago
-
Admission entrance test conducted for fall semester in Gwadar University12 minutes ago
-
Chairman NDMA highlights Pakistan’s significant progress in achieving key targets of the Sendai Fr ..12 minutes ago
-
One mln smartphones will be provided to youth: Rana Mashhood21 minutes ago
-
MPA delegation informs DC about Nishtar Hospital issues22 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves development scheme22 minutes ago
-
Govt to build 13 new model markets in Punjab22 minutes ago
-
Govt working on comprehensive strategy to promote tourism in Balochistan: CM Bugti22 minutes ago
-
Action continues against smoky vehicles41 minutes ago
-
Rain spell likely from Oct 541 minutes ago