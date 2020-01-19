UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Pays Spl Attention To Complete Dev Projects: Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Human Settlements and Special Development Ghulam Murtaza Baloch has said theGovernment of Sindh has paid special attention to complete development projects across Sindh.

He said this while inspecting a road from Malir Cantonment to Mosamiyat on a visit to Union Council Bhittaiabad here on Sunday.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch also listened to the complaints of Rashdi Goth residents about sewerage line on the road being constructed and issued directives to the KDA Engineer to resolve the issue.

The site survey officer told the provincial minister that 70 per cent of sewerage work had been done with the road being constructed.

Ghulam Murtaza Baloch said construction of the road from Malir Cantonment to Met Office would provide facilities to the public, specially students of Thatta, Korangi, Malir and other areas.

