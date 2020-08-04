Sindh govt pays tribute to police jawans on 'Youm-e-Shuhada Police'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah has said that the Sindh Government paid tribute to martyrs of the Sindh Police on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Shuhada Police' here.

He said that the sacrifices of Sindh Police for the restoration of peace were unprecedented, according to a communiqué here on Tuesday.

Nasir Shah said that the provincial Government was making all-out efforts to facilitate families of the martyrs.

He said that the Police jawans foiled the attack on pakistan stock exchange (psx) which was a great feat.

The provincial Government was committed to providing the facilities to the Police jawans, he said, adding that the Police had played a vital role in protecting the country.

The department of Police would be upgraded in accordance with the International Standards, he said.