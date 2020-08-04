UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Pays Tribute To Police Jawans On 'Youm-e-Shuhada Police'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 02:10 PM

Sindh govt pays tribute to police jawans on 'Youm-e-Shuhada Police'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Shah has said that the Sindh Government paid tribute to martyrs of the Sindh Police on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Shuhada Police' here.

He said that the sacrifices of Sindh Police for the restoration of peace were unprecedented, according to a communiqué here on Tuesday.

Nasir Shah said that the provincial Government was making all-out efforts to facilitate families of the martyrs.

He said that the Police jawans foiled the attack on pakistan stock exchange (psx) which was a great feat.

The provincial Government was committed to providing the facilities to the Police jawans, he said, adding that the Police had played a vital role in protecting the country.

The department of Police would be upgraded in accordance with the International Standards, he said.

Related Topics

Sindh Attack Police Martyrs Shaheed Nasir Pakistan Stock Exchange Government Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Recent Stories

Commodore Muhammad Saleem Of Pakistan Navy Promote ..

13 minutes ago

54 minutes ago

All political forces unanimous in support of Kashm ..

1 hour ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $44.02 a barrel M ..

1 hour ago

Cebu Pacific Advisory: Suspension of Domestic Pass ..

2 hours ago

Ahmed Bin Mohammed announces decision to postpone ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.