Sindh Govt Plans Mega Construction Project To Attract Investors
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) The Sindh government is working aggressively to boost economic activities across the province, including a mega construction project in Karachi to attract foreign investors and overseas Pakistanis.
This was stated by, Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon speaking as a chief guest at the 18th Build Asia International Conferences and Exhibition at Expo Center on Tuesday, a communique said.
He said the mega project is related to the construction sector will generate job opportunities for many skilled and educated individuals across the province.
He revealed that the Sindh government is talking with the Chinese government to set up an assembly plant for the manufacturing of buses in the province. Besides, there are also options under consideration to introduce EV cab scheme and import of additional 100 buses to meet the urgent requirement of transportation for masses of the province, he added.
The provincial government is working in collaboration with the Federal government to provide an enabling business environment and foolproof security to foreign investors to restore their confidence in Pakistan, the senior minister said.
Sindh government has met high-level delegations of various Chinese investors and businessmen from different sectors, facilitating them in Dhabajee Special Economy Zone, which is also a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, to establish various projects in future.
"We are working to attract investment to Karachi across the country and the world in cooperation with the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SFIC). Karachi remains the best destination for doing business in Karachi, he remarked.
He lauded the introduction of an easy visa policy for foreigners.
Sharjeel said the provincial government is working to facilitate foreigners and local businessmen and encourage them to actively initiate economic activities, including trade fairs that attract foreign delegates to the country.
The participation of foreign delegates in the exhibition of construction and allied sectors is a very positive sign, which is also aligned with the policy of the provincial government to boost the confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan.
The three-day event showcases the latest trends, technologies, and innovations shaping the future of the construction industry and brings together key stakeholders from across the country. Several exhibitors from 10 different countries are participating in the event, which is expected to attract more than 35,000 visitors from over 42 ancillary sectors, including aluminum, brick, cement, glass, marble, paint, steel, tiles, and transportation.
The event also featured seminars on real estate investment and financing trends in Pakistan and Proptech and Smartech first regional moot on tourism, hospitality and real estate.
