Sindh Govt plans to built small dam: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday said that his government was planning to construct a small dam or a storm water drain right from the upper side of Northern bye-pass to give way to the rain water falling from Khirthar Mountainous Range.

A similar storm drain was also required in Hyderabad to save them from flash floods, he disclosed this while talking to New British Deputy High Commissioner Mike Nithavrianakis who called on him here at CM House, said a statement.

The chief minister and the visiting envoy discussed bilateral relations,trade, commerce and energy.He also exchanged views on the heavy down pour received in Karachi and Hyderabad.

He said that the natural water ways in both the cities,Karachi and Hyderabad have been encroached therefore rain water could not be disposed of through storm water drains.

He said that on the upper side of Norther Bye-pass there was a natural drain called Lat Nai which was spreading over somewhere in Gadap village area covering various villages/establishments such as Northern By-pass, New Subzi Mandi, Yar Mohammad Jokhio village and Safoora upto Natha Khan.

There was another Natural drain known as Mokhi Dhoro located on the back side of Al-Asif Square upto Lyari and was finally terminating in Lyari Nadi, he said.

He said that there was another drain from lower side of Super Highway covering Dumba Goth, Malir Cantonment and terminating somewhere at Natha Khan.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that Northern Bye-pass, news Sabzi Mandi, various societies and townships have emerged on the main natural nai or dhoros (storm water drains), therefore water has no way to flow down to the sea.

This is why all these localities are flooded when heavy rains were received in the city and its adjoining areas like mountainous range, he said adding this was the case with Saadi Town.

He said,after blocking natural drains we have started de-watering the city with diesel pumps and with other machinery and government was planning to construct two storm water drains right from mountainous range.

One would cover the upper side of the Motorway covering Northern Bye-pass area, New Sabzi mandi, back side of Al-Asif Sqaure would terminate in the Lyari Nadi, he said.

He said that the other drain would cover lower side of Motorway covering the areas of Dumba Goth, Safoora, Malir Cantonment and all the nearby areas and would terminate at Natha Khan storm water drain.

He said that he would conduct a study and consult the relevant experts to explore the alignment of proposed drain with natural gravity so that rain water of upper Motorway and Lower Motorway areas could be disposed of smoothly. He said a small dam may be constructed in the lap of mountainous range somewhere at Gadap village area or Mahar Jabal Mahar Mountains located on the upper side of the Gadap village.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also said that he visited Hyderabad and found all the natural water ways were also under encroachment there.

"I am planning construction of a new drain which can cater the entire city with vast catchment through culverts, connecting drain," he said adding a study would be conducted shortly,otherwise in near future these both cities, Karachi and Hyderabad would have a great threat of flash floods.

In the meeting the chief minister told the visiting envoy that the Thar Coal power plant has started producing 660 MW electricity on commercial basis.

This commercial production started on July 17 and now we are working for expansion of coal mine in Block-II and power generation, he said.

He also added that a British Company Oracle was also working in Block-I and they would install power plant.

He invited British envoy to visit Thar desert which has turned lush green after receiving rains and also suggested him to visit Sukkur Barrage constructed by Britishers some 100 years ago and also visit Moen-Jo-Daro, a 5000-year old civilization.

The British Deputy High Commissioner thanked the chief minister for his hospitality and said he would work for investment in energy and water sector in Sindh.

The chief minister presented him a memento,ajrak and Sindhi cap to the visiting envoy.