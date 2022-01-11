Sindh govt plans to establish Sindh Civil Servants Academy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary, Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government has planned to set up a Sindh Civil Servants academy to provide training and necessary courses to the officers of the province.

He said that the Academy would be established with a cost of Rs1 billion and Rs 250 million had been allocated for this year for the purpose.

He stated this while presiding over an important meeting here on Tuesday along withCommissioner Karachi, Secretary General Administration, Secretary Training Management, Deputy Commissioner Kemari and other officers attended the meeting.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that 10 acres of land had been designated for the Academy.