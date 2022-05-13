UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Plans To Launch Sindh People's Intra-district Bus Service By End Of May

Muhammad Irfan Published May 13, 2022 | 08:03 PM

Sindh Govt plans to launch Sindh People's Intra-district Bus Service by end of May

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and District Metropolitan Corporations officials to clear all hurdles, encroachments and complete repair work along the routes of Sindh People's Intra-district Bus Service as Sindh government would launch it in last week of current month in all circumstances

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and District Metropolitan Corporations officials to clear all hurdles, encroachments and complete repair work along the routes of Sindh People's Intra-district Bus Service as Sindh government would launch it in last week of current month in all circumstances.

He added"In first phase of the project buses will start operating on two routes of Karachi and chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah will inaugrate the project, said a statement on Friday." Sharjeel said this while presiding over meeting along with Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Minister Labour Saeed Ghani and Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab regarding launch of Sindh People's Intra District Bus Service project at Sindh Mass Transit Authority office here.

Secretary Transport Abdul Haleem Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Capt(R) Altaf Hussain Sario, Project Director NRTC Sohaib Shafiq, Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi, DMC officers, DIG Traffic and others were also present.

The Minister added that National Radio Transmission Company had conducted detail survey on the proposed 7 routes of people's bus service and identified the hindrances and suggested improvement/ repair of the routes.

He said that District Administration, KMC, DMC and traffic police should remove all the identified hurdles.

He stressed the close coordination of the line departments saying that no excuse or shifting of responsibility on each other would be heard as it is norm in the public sector.

He suggested to form separate teams of KMC and DMC's and start work from today on the routes in coordination with Sindh Mass Transit Authority, National Radio Transmission Company.

He apprised the meeting that he and administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the route no.1 of the buses on Shah Ra Faisal and inspected the bus stops.

He directed to make curve on Shahrah-e-Faisal for setting up bus stops so as to avoid accidents and unnecessary traffic jam on main artillery of the city.

He directed DIG traffic to mark the road according to width of buses along the Shahrah-e-Faisal and prepare traffic management plan for People's Bus Service.

The Minister said that the interest of Karachi citizens in this project has increased since the arrival of first fleet of buses, so, no negligence or any delay in launching the project will be tolerated.

The Minister also directed to make bus stops of project on modern line and attractive for general public.

Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Capt. (R) Altaf Hussain Sario and Project Director NRTC Sohaib Shafiq gave detailed briefing on the project routes, issues and obstacles.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Police Altaf Hussain Company Road Traffic Nasir Murad Ali Shah All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

Several projects underway to develop Karachi : Adm ..

Several projects underway to develop Karachi : Administrator Karachi

37 seconds ago
 Opposition protests over non provision of distt-wi ..

Opposition protests over non provision of distt-wise development funds detail

38 seconds ago
 Five bills presented in KP assembly

Five bills presented in KP assembly

41 seconds ago
 UN Suggests Activating Bio Weapons Convention to A ..

UN Suggests Activating Bio Weapons Convention to Address Russia Concerns Over Uk ..

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt takes Rs598.710 mln foreign loans for deve ..

KP Govt takes Rs598.710 mln foreign loans for development projects: PA told

4 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan arranges students ..

Election Commission of Pakistan arranges students voters' awareness session

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.