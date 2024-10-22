Open Menu

Sindh Govt Plans To Operate 'double-decker Buses' On Roads Of Karachi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday sharing good news said that the Sindh government has plans to operate double-decker buses on Karachi's roads and has begun preparations for their procurement.

An important meeting on buses was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon. Director, People's Bus Service, Shafique; Manager of Operations Abdul Shakoor and other officials attended the meeting.

It was decided that the Sindh government would purchase 50 new buses under the People's Bus Service.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the Mass Transit Authority and other relevant authorities to expedite the preparations for the bus procurement.

He said, "We are committed to modernizing public transport in Karachi. This initiative by the Sindh government will significantly enhance the urban transport system, offering citizens affordable and comfortable travel."

He emphasized that swift implementation must be ensured to meet the growing transport needs of the people.

Sharjeel directed the officials that the bus stations for the People's Bus Service be completed as soon as possible.

