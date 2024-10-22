Sindh Govt Plans To Operate 'double-decker Buses' On Roads Of Karachi
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday sharing good news said that the Sindh government has plans to operate double-decker buses on Karachi's roads and has begun preparations for their procurement.
An important meeting on buses was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon. Director, People's Bus Service, Shafique; Manager of Operations Abdul Shakoor and other officials attended the meeting.
It was decided that the Sindh government would purchase 50 new buses under the People's Bus Service.
Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon directed the Mass Transit Authority and other relevant authorities to expedite the preparations for the bus procurement.
He said, "We are committed to modernizing public transport in Karachi. This initiative by the Sindh government will significantly enhance the urban transport system, offering citizens affordable and comfortable travel."
He emphasized that swift implementation must be ensured to meet the growing transport needs of the people.
Sharjeel directed the officials that the bus stations for the People's Bus Service be completed as soon as possible.
Recent Stories
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral
Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+
Water project sparks hope amid challenges
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality
CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement
Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today
Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour
ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 October 2024
CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..
Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cricket match between ICB G-6/3, British Council to be held on Wednesday28 seconds ago
-
Pakistan strengthens regional connectivity, trade, security ties at 23rd SCO summit40 seconds ago
-
Nutritionist Hina Anees emphasizes importance of protein for health49 seconds ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh54 seconds ago
-
DC visits educational institutes1 minute ago
-
ICT Police nab nearly 15,000 criminals and seize Rs 1.55 billion in nine months11 minutes ago
-
Youth arrested for loading firing video on social media11 minutes ago
-
Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral12 minutes ago
-
Water project sparks hope amid challenges17 minutes ago
-
26th constitutional amendment a milestone for country's stability, public welfare: PM21 minutes ago
-
Notorious bandit arrested after police encounter in Kasur21 minutes ago
-
Driver, woman injured in bus firing incident21 minutes ago