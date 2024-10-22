Sindh govt plans to operate double-decker buses in Karachi: Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon on Tuesday said that the provincial government plans to operate double-decker buses on Karachi's roads and has begun preparations for their procurement.

Sindh Senior Minister and provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon said this during an important meeting here.

Director Soheb Shafiq, People's Bus Service Manager of Operations Abdul Shakoor, and other officials were in attendance.

In the meeting, it was decided that the Sindh government would purchase 50 new buses for the People's Bus Service.

Sharjeel directed the Mass Transit Authority and other relevant authorities to expedite the preparations for the bus procurement.

Speaking at the meeting, Sharjeel stated, "We are committed to modernizing public transport in Karachi. This initiative by the Sindh government will significantly enhance the urban transport system, offering citizens affordable and comfortable travel."

He emphasized that swift implementation must be ensured to meet the growing transport needs of the people.

During the meeting, Sharjeel instructed that the bus stations for the People's Bus Service be completed as soon as possible.