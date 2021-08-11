Sindh govt politicizing every issue including COVID-19 for political gains: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the Sindh government was politicizing every issue including the COVID-19 for political point scoring.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Federal government would spend funds on the development and uplift of the province especially metropolitan city under its supervision.

The Sindh government would not be given a single penny as it was allegedly involved in corruption, he added.

Shibli said the Sindh government also did nothing for the welfare and progress of the metropolis.

He said Karachi was an economic hub of the country and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was fully focusing on its development to bring it at par with international standards.

He said the incumbent government had launched several programmes and projects across the country and was intending to complete them in the stipulated time.