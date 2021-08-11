UrduPoint.com

Sindh Govt Politicizing Every Issue Including COVID-19 For Political Gains: Shibli

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

Sindh govt politicizing every issue including COVID-19 for political gains: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the Sindh government was politicizing every issue including the COVID-19 for political point scoring.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Federal government would spend funds on the development and uplift of the province especially metropolitan city under its supervision.

The Sindh government would not be given a single penny as it was allegedly involved in corruption, he added.

Shibli said the Sindh government also did nothing for the welfare and progress of the metropolis.

He said Karachi was an economic hub of the country and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was fully focusing on its development to bring it at par with international standards.

He said the incumbent government had launched several programmes and projects across the country and was intending to complete them in the stipulated time.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Corruption Technology Progress Hub Government

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transfor ..

Fujairah Ruler accelerated emirate&#039;s transformation into sports hub: Fujair ..

14 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khor Fakkan&#039;s latest tourist attractions

59 minutes ago
 US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on ..

US infrastructure plan tightens tax collection on cryptocurrency

12 minutes ago
 Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual ..

Probe Finds New Jersey Women Prison Allowed Sexual Assault - US Justice Dept.

12 minutes ago
 European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of ..

European Commission Approves Germany's Bailout of About $644Mln for Deutsche Bah ..

12 minutes ago
 Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as ..

Nothing Prevents Minsk From Recognizing Crimea as Russia's Part - Moscow Source

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.