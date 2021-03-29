UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Govt Politicizing Matter Of Stray Dogs Killing: PTI Leader

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 08:50 PM

Sindh govt politicizing matter of stray dogs killing: PTI leader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Monday deplored that the Sindh government instead of complying with Sindh High Court's order has been politicizing the matter of stray dogs killing.

Talking to the media here, Qureshi said the provincial government was procrastinating in implementation of the SHC's order for killing stray dogs.

"The Sindh government claims that it has upgraded health services in the province but the fact is that even anti-rabies vaccines are not available in the government hospitals," he noted.

"Likewise there are separate wings for killing dogs in the local bodies and they are also given separate budgets but those funds are also embezzled," he denounced.

He pointed out that the densely populated areas of Hyderabad specially Qasimabad taluka house a large population of the stray dogs posed threat to the human lives but the provincial government was not giving any heed to the issue.

"The local bodies are also not taking the SHC's order seriously," he observed.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sindh High Court Hyderabad Qasimabad Media Government

Recent Stories

Aldar unveils AED 500m re-development plan to rede ..

11 minutes ago

UAE supports Syrian people with USD 30 million at ..

42 minutes ago

Senate of the Philippines expresses gratitude to M ..

42 minutes ago

Ajman Executive Council discusses Ajman’s 2020 s ..

1 hour ago

President Pakistan People's Party Women's wing Far ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Bararah Mosque

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.