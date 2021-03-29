Sindh govt politicizing matter of stray dogs killing: PTI leader

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad's President Imran Qureshi Monday deplored that the Sindh government instead of complying with Sindh High Court's order has been politicizing the matter of stray dogs killing.

Talking to the media here, Qureshi said the provincial government was procrastinating in implementation of the SHC's order for killing stray dogs.

"The Sindh government claims that it has upgraded health services in the province but the fact is that even anti-rabies vaccines are not available in the government hospitals," he noted.

"Likewise there are separate wings for killing dogs in the local bodies and they are also given separate budgets but those funds are also embezzled," he denounced.

He pointed out that the densely populated areas of Hyderabad specially Qasimabad taluka house a large population of the stray dogs posed threat to the human lives but the provincial government was not giving any heed to the issue.

"The local bodies are also not taking the SHC's order seriously," he observed.