Sindh Govt Prepared To Extend All Support To Industries: Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 09:15 PM

Sindh Govt prepared to extend all support to industries: Jam Ikramullah Dharejo

The Sindh government was ready to support and facilitate industrialists at all levels, said Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce Jam Ikramullah Dharejo while speaking at an interactive session with members of Korangi Association of Industry and Trade on Wednesday

The province produces 15 percent of wheat, 42 percent of rice, 31 percent cotton 23 percent and 28 percent of live-stock. There are 4474 industries in the country out of which 34 percent were in Sindh.

Prominent industrialists attending the meeting included former senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Sindh Secretary Industries and Commerce Naseem Al-Ghani Shatto, President KATI Sheikh Omar Rehan ,Gulzar Feroz, Zubair Chahaya, Akram Rajput, Syed Wajid Hussein, said a KATI statement.

He said the industrialists were playing very important role in the development and in eradicating unemployment in the province.

"Industrialists should come forward and set up industries in other areas of the province," he emphasized.

The minister said he was fully aware of the problems faced by the business community and would try his best to facilitate them to the possible extent.

