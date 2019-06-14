Sindh Govt. Presents Deficit Free Rs 1,217,897.9 Mn Budget
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 08:57 PM
Sindh Government presented the annual budget 2019-20 of Rs 1,217, 897.9 million with no fiscal deficit on Friday in Sindh Assembly, amid noisy protest by the Opposition Parties
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of the Finance Minister, presented the budget.
Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani chaired the session.
The opposition MPAs, led by the Leader of Opposion Firdous Shamim Naqvi, carrying placards gathered in front of the Chief Minister and continued chanting slogans against Sindh Government and Pakistan People's Party till the end of his speech.