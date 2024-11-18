Sindh Govt Presents Policy Framework To Control Livestock Diseases
Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2024 | 10:02 PM
The Sindh Livestock Department has launched a comprehensive strategy for combating livestock Foot-and-Mouth Diseases (FMD) and promoting sectoral development of the leather industry, dairy production and meat production, with the support of the European Union
The launching ceremony was attended by the Minister for Education, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, representing the Chief Minister of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah, as the chief guest, the Provincial Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, Muhammad Ali Malkani, represented the department.
Other attendees included Mario Ronconi, Head of South Asia for the European Commission, Robert Skidmore, Chief of Sector and Enterprise Competitiveness at ITC, Livestock Secretary Dr. Kazim Hussain Jatoi, Dr. Nazir Kalhoro, DG Hizbullah Bhutto, and other relevant stakeholders.
Speaking at the event, Syed Sardar Ali Shah highlighted the collaborative efforts under the Growth for Rural Advancement and Sustainable Progress (GRASP) project, which is working on 19 different policies in Sindh in partnership with the government, eight of which pertain to the Livestock Department.
He emphasized plans to introduce skill development courses related to livestock farming for students at the school level through non-formal education, which could lead to rural development and economic stability.
He noted that the region's livestock breeds have been genetically developed to significantly increase milk and meat production. However, he stressed the need to preserve high-quality livestock breeds, as large-scale farm owners are depleting them, while small farmers are striving for survival.
Shah stated that supporting small farmers through training and modernizing traditional practices is essential.
Provincial Minister Muhammad Ali Malkani, addressing the ceremony, called this the beginning of a revolutionary journey that would advance the livestock sector, improve employment opportunities, and contribute to national prosperity.
He thanked the European Union for supporting the department in formulating these strategies and highlighted the department’s collaborative efforts with the EU to enhance market access and empower farmers.
He acknowledged the challenges of low productivity, disease prevalence and limited market access but expressed confidence that the new strategies would address these issues.
Malkani added that cooperation, innovation, inclusivity and accountability with all stakeholders would pave the way for a brighter future.
Secretary Livestock Dr Kazim Jatoi stated that the department now produces nearly all vaccines in its Animal Husbandry Institute and is in advanced discussions with institutions in Turkey and Russia to produce FMD vaccines locally. He noted Sindh’s leadership in public-private partnerships including the livestock sector.
Mario Ronconi of the European Commission stated that now that the strategies have been finalized and the main challenging task is their effective implementation. Robert Skid more added that their collaboration with the governments of Sindh and Balochistan aims to enhance the capacities of small and medium-sized enterprises, focusing on improving and transforming their value-chain mechanism.
