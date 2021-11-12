Sindh Govt prioritize solar/wind energy projects: Energy Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has said that the Sindh government is giving priority to solar and wind power generation projects so that we could play role in pollution-free energy and improving the world's environment.

He was talking to a delegation of United Energy of Pakistan, a wind power generating company, and Wind Energy Association, an association of wind power generating companies in Thatta and Jamshoro area, at his office in Sindh Secretariat Friday.

Khurram Shehzad, Tanveer Abbas Mirza and others were present in the delegation.

The Sindh Minister for Energy emphasized to provide employment opportunities, water supply system, sewerage system, hospital, school, playground and park and other basic facilities to the local folks of the project areas under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and said that the companies should inform the Sindh government in written about the details of the work done under CSR and also provide a list of local people who have been employed.

The Sindh Energy Minister also directed to convene a meeting of power generating companies in Thatta and Jhampir areas next week to collect information about the work done by all concerned companies regarding CSR, and the problems faced by the companies and their solutions can be taken unanimously.