Sindh Govt Procured 0.75 Million Metric Tons Of Wheat: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Sindh govt procured 0.75 million metric tons of wheat: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon

Sindh government procured 0.750 million metric tons of wheat so far against this year's procurement target of 1.4 million tons while flour mills were being provided with required wheat on subsidized rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Sindh government procured 0.750 million metric tons of wheat so far against this year's procurement target of 1.4 million tons while flour mills were being provided with required wheat on subsidized rates.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon and Provincial Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla expressed these views while talking to journalists here at Sindh Assembly Building.

They said that a bumper crop of 3.6 million metric tons of wheat has been harvested in Sindh which was 2 million metric tons more than last year and the Sindh government was optimistic to achieve the 100 % target in May.

The ministers said that a ban has been imposed on the transportation of wheat in view of the fear of the wheat crisis and all the borders were sealed to prevent the smuggling of wheat. They added that the ban would be lifted as soon as the Sindh government achieves its target.

They said that there was no wheat crisis in Sindh and food department was continuously supplying wheat to Karachi's flour mills at subsidised rate of Rs.10500 per sack of 100 kilograms and in the first phase, 0.5 million sacks of wheat had been provided to flour mills so far.

For the second phase, flour mill owners should submit the challan and wheat supply would be assured as per their requirement, they announced.

Sharjeel Memon said that Pakistan used to import wheat before 2007 but due to policies and special attention of Pakistan Peoples Party government to the agriculture sector Pakistan became self-sufficient in wheat production and able to export the commodity.

After recent floods Peoples Party government fixed wheat support price at Rs.4,000 per maund to encourage wheat sowing while a subsidy of Rs.5000 per acre was provided to wheat growers for purchase of seeds, he said adding that these steps resulted into abundant production of wheat in Sindh.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the Sindh government and Flour Mills Association had decided that two million sacks would be purchased from PASCO and supplied to Flour Mills.

He said that the Sindh government was supplying wheat to flour mills in Karachi at the rate of Rs.10500 per sack.

The government was giving a subsidy of Rs.3500 per sack which amounts to over Rs.12 billion on a total of 2 million sacks, he said adding that the step was aimed at ensuring the supply of wheat flour to the people at a reasonable price.

