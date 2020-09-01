UrduPoint.com
Sindh Govt Promotes 113 Officers Of Different Provincial Deptts

Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:05 PM

Sindh Government has promoted 113 officers working with different provincial departments including Health, Information,Works Services, Jail and University Board

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Sindh Government has promoted 113 officers working with different provincial departments including Health, Information,Works Services, Jail and University Board.

The decision was taken in the meeting of Selection board 2 held under chairmanship of Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

Out of total, two officers of Jail department have been promoted to 19 Grade as Senior Superintendent, while one officer from Law department has been promoted 19 grade as Public Prosecutor.

Similarly, seven officers of information department have been upgraded to 19 grade as Director Information.

In the same way, 63 doctors from health department have been promoted to 19 grade, while nine officers from irrigation department have been upgraded to 19 grade as Superintendent Engineer civil.

Four officers of planning department have been promoted to 19 grade, whereas 21 officers of works department have been promoted to 19 grade as superintendent engineering civil.

In the meeting of Selection Board 2, one officer from Auqaf department, one officer from Labor department, two officers from Population department have also been upgraded to 19.

