Sindh Govt. Proposes Rs 160 Bln For Local Councils In Budget 2024-25

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:01 PM

The Sindh government has proposed budgetary allocation of Rs 160 bln for the local councils in the next Budget for the financial year 2024-25, so that the councils may provide better services

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah proposed this while presenting the Budget 2024-25 in the Sindh Assembly here on Friday.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah proposed this while presenting the Budget 2024-25 in the Sindh Assembly here on Friday.

In his budget speech, the CM said that financial empowerment at the grass root is imperative for service delivery and good governance.

Considering the emerging needs of the Local Councils, Sindh government has provided additional funds of Rs 33.9 bln to increase the grant to local councils from Rs 88 bln to Rs 121.

9 bln in the FY 2023-24, he said.

He said that we have also enhanced the grant to Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) by 50 percent in OZT and 17.5 percent in pension share, thus the total enhanced share stands at Rs 1.612 bln in the FY 2023-24.

He said that the provincial government has also provided Rs 555 mln to KMC for nullah cleaning activity in Karachi Division. Additionally, funds of Rs 410 mln have been provided for cleaning of all Storm Water Channels, Drains and Nallahs of Karachi City.

Besides, we have also increased the grant to the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) and share of Sindh Local Government board up to Rs 400 mln and Rs 81.4 mln respectively.

