Sindh govt proposes Rs 959 bln for development expenditure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Sindh government, in budget 2024-25, proposed an allocation of Rs 959.1 bln for annual provincial development expenditure with focus on completion of ongoing development schemes while no new scheme has been proposed in the upcoming fiscal year.

Sindh CM, while delivering budget speech in the provincial Assembly on Friday, informed that proposed development expenditure for the FY 2024-25 stand at Rs 959.1 bln against last year’s budget of Rs 735.103 bln.

The budget estimates included Rs 493 bln for Provincial ADP and Rs 55 bln for district ADP, Rs 334 bln for Foreign Project Assistance and Rs 76.9 bln for Federal PSDP schemes, he stated.

“During preparation of ADP 2024-25, the Sindh Government has decided to complete maximum number of schemes continued for the last 10 years,” the CM said and added “In ADP 2024-25, there will be No New Schemes because of the impact of BSR and CSR.”

In the ADP allocation full funds were provided equivalent to current throw-forward till date to the schemes with expenditure more than 70% or having current throw-forward less than Rs 50.

0 mln while 50% allocation was provided to schemes having current throw-forward in between Rs 50 mln to Rs100 mln.

Some other regular schemes have been provided 20% allocation of current throw-forward due to fiscal constraints, he added.

The CM Shah expressing gratitude to all the international donor agencies for their support and commitment to Sindh Government in post 2022 floods said that Sindh was in dire need of infrastructural development following 2022 floods devastation and unwavering support of international donor agencies enabled the provincial government to steer the development activities in the last 2 years on a sustainable basis.

Shah as the leader of the House, also extended his gratitude to Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who while being Foreign Minister keenly focused on effective collaboration with foreign countries and international development agencies and due to that Sindh Government has been able to receive appropriate and timely assistance of foreign development partners.