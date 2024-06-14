Open Menu

Sindh Govt Proposes Rs37000 As Minimum Wage

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024

Sindh govt proposes Rs37000 as minimum wage

The Sindh government while considering the surging inflation and increasing cost of living

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh government while considering the surging inflation and increasing cost of living has proposed Rs. 37,000 as minimum wage for labour for FY 2024-25.

