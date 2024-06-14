Sindh Govt Proposes Rs37000 As Minimum Wage
Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2024 | 07:47 PM
The Sindh government while considering the surging inflation and increasing cost of living
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Sindh government while considering the surging inflation and increasing cost of living has proposed Rs. 37,000 as minimum wage for labour for FY 2024-25.
