Sindh Govt Provides All Possible Facilities For Welfare Of Minorities In Province: Sindh Minister

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Sindh govt provides all possible facilities for welfare of minorities in Province: Sindh Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal said that the Sindh government was providing all possible facilities to ensure the welfare of the minority community and provide conducive environment for their religious rituals.

This he said while talking to a two-member delegation of Don Bosco Orphanage Welfare Society here at his office on Wednesday.The delegation was led by Sister in-charge Victoria Sharif Paul.

Hari Ram Kishori Lal reiterated that provincial government has made every effort to facilitate the minority community as the community could play its positive role in the development and construction of the country.

The funds of the Department of Minority Affairs were being utilized for the welfare of the minority community without any discrimination, the provincial minister added.

On this occasion, he thanked the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and his team for increasing the budget of the Department of Minority Affairs for the year 2021-2022.

Speaking on the occasion, In-Charge Sister Victoria Sharif Pal apprised Hari Ram Kishori Lal of minorities problems for which the Provincial Minister issued immediate orders.

