Sindh govt provides conducive environment to minorities: Hari Ram Kishori Lal

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for food and Minority Affairs Hari Ram Kishori Lal on Wednesday said that the Sindh government was taking all possible steps to ensure welfare of the minority community and providing conducive environment to them for their religious rituals.

He said this while talking to a two-member delegation of Don Bosco Orphanage Welfare Society led by In-charge sister Victoria Sharif Paul at his office.

The Minister said that funds of the department of Minority Affairs were being utilized for the welfare of the minority community without any discrimination.

In-Charge Sister Victoria Sharif Pal on the occasion briefed the minister about problems of the minority community.